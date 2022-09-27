Robert W. Baird Increases Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $43.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $18.11 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

