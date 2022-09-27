Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 192,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,497,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after buying an additional 529,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 143,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

