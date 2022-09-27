Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4,556 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $876.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

