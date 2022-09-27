Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4,556 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $876.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.