Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

ZAL opened at €19.71 ($20.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.87. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

