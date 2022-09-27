Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 144,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 219,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.