RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

About RS Group

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

