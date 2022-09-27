RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RS Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.83.
