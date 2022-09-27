Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 65000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rugby Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Rugby Mining

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 287 square kilometers; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising three exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

