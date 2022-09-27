Safe Haven Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.03 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010985 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.