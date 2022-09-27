Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 30,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 3,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,189. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a current ratio of 39.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Savara by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Savara by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Savara by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 140,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

