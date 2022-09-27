Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 30,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Savara Price Performance
Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 3,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,189. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a current ratio of 39.23.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
