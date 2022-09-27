Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$890.99 million and a PE ratio of 45.67.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

