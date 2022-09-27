Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.10. 6,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

