Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 252,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $248.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

