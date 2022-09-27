Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

