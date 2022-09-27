Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,322. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

