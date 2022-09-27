Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2,749.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,276. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

