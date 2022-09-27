Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 5,571 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,366. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.