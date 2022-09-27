Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 66,526 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 22,033,779 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.