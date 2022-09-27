Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

BG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 4,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,117. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

