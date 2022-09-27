Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.62 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

