Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

Further Reading

