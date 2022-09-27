Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

