SelfKey Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

