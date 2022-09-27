Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,478 shares.The stock last traded at $16.53 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 173.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

