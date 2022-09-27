Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Up 14,357.1% in September

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 14,357.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.
Serica Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
About Serica Energy
