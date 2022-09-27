ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

