Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 171,002 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 680,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

SHLX opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading

