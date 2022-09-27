Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

