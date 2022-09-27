ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 1,944.4% in September

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 1,944.4% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ShiftPixy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 242,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 105.84% and a negative return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

About ShiftPixy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ShiftPixy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of ShiftPixy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.