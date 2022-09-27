Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
