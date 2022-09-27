Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 121,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

