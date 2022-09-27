Shore Capital Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,290

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

WPP stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 761.60 ($9.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 801.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 886.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,384.73. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

