Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Grows By 262.7%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALS Price Performance

Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.