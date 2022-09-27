Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Grows By 262.7%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALS Price Performance
Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.
ALS Company Profile
