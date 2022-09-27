Short Interest in Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Declines By 97.8%

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Amundi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $46.00 on Tuesday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

