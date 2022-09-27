Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Rises By 22,033.3%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, an increase of 22,033.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

CTAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 3,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,208. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

