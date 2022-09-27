Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Drops By 98.2%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,009,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

CPARU remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

