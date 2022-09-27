Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Expands By 356.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.6 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

DSV A/S stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.66. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $252.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.24.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

