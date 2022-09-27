Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 98.0%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 407,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EOCW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 195,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

