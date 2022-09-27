Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Drops By 98.3%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enertopia Stock Performance
Shares of ENRT traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Enertopia has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.
About Enertopia
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
