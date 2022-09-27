Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Declines By 99.9%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,063,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz Price Performance

Shares of EPAZ stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 184,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

