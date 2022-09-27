Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Decreases By 84.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 207.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 706.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 109,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,534. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

