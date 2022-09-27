Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Grows By 266.7%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.