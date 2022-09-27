Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Increases By 826.9%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 826.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Heritage Cannabis Stock Down 3.8 %
Heritage Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,632. Heritage Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Cannabis (HERTF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.