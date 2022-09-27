Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Rises By 520.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

