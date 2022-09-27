Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 58.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,277. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

