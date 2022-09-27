Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Rises By 612.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 612.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 0.4 %

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ITCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $956.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

