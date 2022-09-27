Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rises By 431.3%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 752,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,253. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.