Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Drops By 55.6%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Pressure BioSciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.