Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Drops By 55.6%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 2.3 %
Pressure BioSciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
