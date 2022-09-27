Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 57.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCRUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Recruit has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

