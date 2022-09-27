Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 57.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Recruit Price Performance
OTCMKTS RCRUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Recruit has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $14.39.
Recruit Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRUY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.