Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 465.0%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 465.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 6,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

