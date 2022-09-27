Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rises By 153.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY remained flat at $9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 196,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,271. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

