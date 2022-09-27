Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 85.1%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. 59,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. Temenos has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $168.58.

TMSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

